Pac-12 universities can play against non-conference football teams

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pac-12 universities will be allowed to schedule non-conference football game opponents, the conference announced Thursday.

This comes after canceled games due to teams not having enough players to compete as coronavirus cases among student athletes were revealed.

During opening week, the Cal-Washington game and the Cal-Arizona games were canceled.

“The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.

The universities may schedule games with non-conference opponents as long as the following rules are met: