Packers head coach on 49ers: ‘They’re 9-1 for a reason’

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The Green Bay Packers (8-2) are coming into town for a primetime showdown against the San Francisco 49ers (9-1).

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains the weight that this Sunday’s game carries.

“I see a damn good football team. They’re 9-1 for a reason. One of the top defenses, I think they’re offense is explosive. They’ve got a lot of guys that they’ve been missing, as of late and still finding ways to win games. Certainly we’re going to have our work cut out for us,” LaFleur said. “We’re gonna have to play our best ball to come out of there with a win.”

The 49ers are beginning the toughest 3-game stretch this late in the season in NFL history.

No team has every played three consecutive games against teams with an .800+ winning percentage this late in the schedule.

Not only is this game important to both teams, but also for two brothers.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s brother will be on the opposite side of the field with the 49ers.

Mike LaFleur is a coordinator under Kyle Shanahan.

During the off season when Matt LaFleur became a head coach he attempted to have his brother join him with the Packers in Green bay and work with the team, but Shanahan turned down the Packers’ request.

Mike LaFleur tells NBC reporter Matt Maiocco, “Obviously, it just kind of blew up. Matt put the request in there, and I understand he trusts me and he wanted me obviously to go to Green Bay with him. But he got a great coordinator in Nate Hackett. And I got to stay here. It’s a win-win for everybody. It’s awesome.”

Matt and Kyle worked together on the Washington Redskins.

Later down the road Kyle reached out to Matt to see if his younger brother Mike was interested in joining the Cleveland Browns with him as a quality control coach.

Mike and Kyle have been together ever since, thanks to a phone call Matt took on behalf of his brother.

Mike explains to Maiocco, “Obviously, this week, we both have a job to do the whole week and on Sunday for our organizations we work for. I love him, and I know he feels the same, and he’s always had my back.”

