Paradise High School’s football team set to feature in ESPN’s E:60

(KRON) – The Paradise High School football team is this week’s big story featured on ESPN’s E:60. Crews go in depth to look at how Paradise rose up after suffering devastation from the Camp Fire that struck their hometown.

The Camp Fire is California’s deadliest wildfires to date.

The fire burned through Paradise in Nov. 2018, killing dozens of people and burning thousands of homes.

In E:60’s trailer one student explains, “The one thing I was afraid of was that things will never be the same.”

Even though the town looked different, the passion and heart for football in Paradise, stayed strong.

When a town has gone through what Paradise has, one person poses the question, why does a game still matter?

He explains, “Because Paradise is a football town.”

How do you respond when you’ve lost everything?



Following the Camp Fire, this is the journey of the Paradise football team. pic.twitter.com/5FGJOCvSi3 — E:60 (@E60) September 4, 2019

Paradise: From the Ashes premieres Sept. 10 on ESPN.

