Parking skyrockets over $100 for Dodgers-Giants NLDS Game 5 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Heading to the historic NL Division Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants? Be prepared to pay a hefty price for parking nearby the ballpark.

A parking garage near Oracle Park is charging fans $120.

The garage is located on Townsend Street, north of 3rd Street.

Parking a few blocks from Oracle Park for tonight’s Giants vs. Dodgers game. This should be illegal. @kron4news #resilientsf pic.twitter.com/QobJqzDdvr — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 14, 2021

Fans driving to Oracle Park for Thursday’s do-or-die game are encouraged to arrive early.

Last week, a parking garage in San Francisco was charging $135 for Game 2 of the series.

The winner of Thursday’s decisive Game 5 will take on the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series and battle for a spot in the World Series.

The game is set for 6:07 p.m.