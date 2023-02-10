SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Payton II may not be coming to the Warriors after all, according to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Friday. The Warriors had agreed to a trade to bring back the guard ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday, but Charania reported that Payton failed his physical and the deal is in jeopardy.

Charania said that Payton has a core muscle injury that could keep him off the court for three months. The Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether to go through with the trade or have it rescinded, per the report.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas reported that Payton will undergo further testing, including another X-ray Friday evening.

Source: GPII will undergo further testing. He’s expected to get an another X-ray this evening. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 11, 2023

“Payton, according to sources, had been playing through pain in Portland. Sources added that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol shots. This had not been relayed to the Warriors during the negotiation process,” Charania wrote.

The trade involved four teams: the Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors sent center James Wiseman to Detroit, who sent forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta. The Trail Blazers received five second-round picks.

Payton, also known as “GP2,” became a fan-favorite last season with the Warriors, helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship with his tenacious defense. During the offseason, Payton agreed to a contract with the Trail Blazers.

Payton was held to just 15 games so far in the 2022-23 season as he dealt with the injury. He was averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

If the trade does fall through, the Warriors would keep Wiseman, who they selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.