Petition demands NFL suspend Steelers’ Rudolph over helmet incident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The helmet incident is not going away anytime soon.

While Cleveland Browns defensive Myles Garrett has been suspended for his role in last Thursday’s outburst, a petition is circulating demanding the NFL do the same for Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was also involved.

In the incident, Garrett was seen ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and clubbing him on the head with it during the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win.

The Change.org petition demanding the “NFL SUSPEND MASON RUDOLPH FOR INITIATING AND ESCALATING A FIGHT WITH MYLES GARRETT” so far has garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

“Everyone involved in a the brawl on national television Thursday evening received a suspension except for the player who started the whole thing. The NFL needs to bring him to justice and make it fair. Mason Rudolph should get at least a 3 game suspension. NFL YOU NEED TO DO THE RIGHT THING,” the petition reads.

The NFL has suspended Garrett for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason.

