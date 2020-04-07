PGA Championship rescheduled for August in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The PGA Championship has officially been rescheduled for August 3 to 9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

When the PGA Tour announced the postponement of the championships, originally scheduled for May 14 to 17, golf fans in the Bay Area, who had been waiting for this major championship to come to the city since it was announced in 2014, all wondered, would it be cancelled all together?

“Everyone has full intentions of playing the TPC PGA Championships here at Harding Park. Now it’s going to happen. We have a date, obviously we will be navigating between now and then under the directions of the health officials but in the end, I want to execute this tournament and have this be golf’s return to the major platform,” Tom Smith said.

As of now, the PGA Tour and TPC Harding Park expect fans to be allowed to take in the event as they had planned.

“At this point, there is no change as to what everything will look like here in the golf course and how it’ll be played. Our intention will be to still have spectators here. Of course, the PGA of America will take the lead of what public health officials will outline for parameters,” Smith said.

This will be a historic event for San Francisco, but ultimately, safety is most important.

“Additional discussions have taken place to provide a safe environment for any and all people to enjoy the major championship. That includes players, spectators, vendors, security, all the like. We want to have a safe environment so we can hold a major tournament,” Smith said.

