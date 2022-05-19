NEW YORK — After an offseason move brought him from the Oakland A’s to the New York Mets, outfielder Mark Canha said he’s enjoying life with his new team. Canha opened up about his experience with the A’s in an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday.

Players hear stories and they’re like, ‘OK I’m not going to Oakland unless I have to, unless it’s my only choice. Ex-A’s outfielder Mark Canha to the New York Times.

Canha, a San Jose native, spent the first seven years of his professional career in Oakland, and the Times reported that he loved his time there. However, he learned that the team’s reputation for light spending made it an unattractive destination for other players in the league.

“Players hear stories and they’re like, ‘OK, I’m not going to Oakland unless I have to, unless it’s my only choice,’” Canha told the NYT.

The A’s are in a battle with local government about whether the team will stay in Oakland or move to a new city, which would likely be Las Vegas. The A’s are trying to build at new ballpark at Howard Terminal to keep the team in Oakland. Most recently, the Bay Conservation and Development Commission staff recommended moving forward with the Howard Terminal project.

"…Players hear stories and they’re like, ‘OK, I’m not going to Oakland unless I have to, unless it’s my only choice,’” Canha said. “I don’t think it’s a desirable destination for a lot of players for that reason.”



Oof.https://t.co/XOHeHqsj58 — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) May 18, 2022

The team’s payroll of $48.1 million in 2022 is second-to-last in MLB, ahead of just the Baltimore Orioles. Last offseason, Oakland let players like Canha go in free agency, and traded several other key contributors — including deals that sent first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta and third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto.

Now, Canha plays for the team with the league’s second-highest payroll after signing a two-year, $26,5 million contract. The Mets’ $259.3 million is more than five times what the A’s are paying their players.

“It’s just been amazing. I feel blessed to be here, honestly. It’s been easy to play here,” he said to the Times.

The Mets brought in a bevy of talented players in the offseason, including three from the A’s: Canha, outfielder Starling Marte and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. Their financial commitment is paying dividends in the standings. Their 26-14 record leads the National League East. Meanwhile, the A’s are last in the American League West at 16-24.