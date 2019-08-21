Players send birthday wishes to former Oakland Raider Neiron Ball, as he fights for his life

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Oakland Raider Trent Brown sends birthday wishes to former Raider Neiron Ball, as he fights for his life battling a rare health condition.

From @Trent and the rest of us here at the Raiders, we're thinking about Neiron Ball on his birthday. #OnceARaiderAlwaysARaider pic.twitter.com/tDOaBRx5NE — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 20, 2019

On June 23, Ball’s sister Natalie Myricks, started a GoFundMe page asking the community for help.

Myricks wrote, “During his time at Florida, Ball was diagnosed with a rare, congenital condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM). This condition causes the brain’s blood vessels to get tangled and rupture.”

AVM is a blood vessel disorder that occurs in less than one percent of the population.

Myricks added, “On September 16, 2018, Neiron was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA with a ruptured blood vessel and diagnosed with an aneurysm.”

She explains how Ball’s health insurance doesn’t cover the appropriate care to be able to give him the best chance of recovery.

This isn’t the first time the former Raider has had to battle through adversity. In a documentary with the Raiders organization, Ball opens up how he and his five siblings lost both their parents within three years of one another, before the age of 10-years-old.

Ball’s upbeat demeanor never seems to let up no matter his circumstances.

This afternoon he took to Instagram to express his gratitude he felt celebrating another day of life, “Thank God for allowing me to see 26.”

