Pro boxer Canelo Álvarez donates $1 million to children’s cancer center

Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, celebrates after defeating Caleb Plant in a super middleweight title unification fight Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

(KRON) — Undisputed champ Canelo Álvarez is a great boxer, but he is also being recognized as an even greater person.

The Mexican pro boxer recently donated $1 million to Nariz Roja, a children’s cancer treatment center located in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Nariz Roja thanked Álvarez on Twitter.

“Thank you @Canelo for time and time again you have opened your heart to champions fighting cancer,” the post read. “You are a miracle of many children and women. You are a champion of life!”

This wasn’t the first time Álvarez helped support Nariz Roja.

Last year, he helped raise another $1 million for the organization.

Nariz Roja posted a video of two children thanking the boxer.

“How good this makes me feel!! I do it with a lot of love,” he wrote.

Que bonito siento!! Lo hago con mucho amor ❤️ https://t.co/taJ2rG99zP — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) July 2, 2020

Álvarez has also donated medication and hundreds of medical kits for COVID-19 to hospitals in Guadalajara.