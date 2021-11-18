Pro boxer Canelo Álvarez donates $1 million to children’s cancer center

(KRON) — Undisputed champ Canelo Álvarez is a great boxer, but he is also being recognized as an even greater person.
The Mexican pro boxer recently donated $1 million to Nariz Roja, a children’s cancer treatment center located in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.
Nariz Roja thanked Álvarez on Twitter.
“Thank you @Canelo for time and time again you have opened your heart to champions fighting cancer,” the post read. “You are a miracle of many children and women. You are a champion of life!”
This wasn’t the first time Álvarez helped support Nariz Roja.
Last year, he helped raise another $1 million for the organization.
Nariz Roja posted a video of two children thanking the boxer.
“How good this makes me feel!! I do it with a lot of love,” he wrote.
Álvarez has also donated medication and hundreds of medical kits for COVID-19 to hospitals in Guadalajara.