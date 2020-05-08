Pro sports teams allowed to reopen facilities amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KRON) — The prospects of sports organizations reopening its facilities is slowly becoming a reality but many are wondering what this could look like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been just over eight weeks since the NBA paused its season and ordered all teams to close their facilities.

Starting Friday, teams can begin to open back up.

“We are not going to make it 100% risk free. That’s impossible,” said Dr. Rand McClain, the Chief Medical Officer at LCR Health. “But we can mitigate the risk to a degree that we as a group that we are comfortable with and agree with.”

Dr. McClain, who works with professional athletes in all of the four major pro sports, says this time off could really set back athletes, especially in sports like football, from an injury standpoint.

“That’s what I am concerned about, besides everything we can do to stop the spread of the virus,” he said. “We got to protect these guys. Again everyone I have been working with has been trying to stay in the best condition they can but it is not 100% so we have to ramp up a little bit more carefully than we want to.”

Dr. McClain says he believes if the right measures are taken, sports will someday get back to normal, and in the near future at least resume.

“I wouldn’t caution any of my players not to go back. The lynchpin for all of this will be regular testing,” he explains. “And testing initially to make sure that when we get started that someone is not introducing the virus to the league. So that is essential. If they are not going to do that and I haven’t heard anyone saying that they aren’t going to and they absolutely have the capability to do it.”

The Golden State Warriors’ facility will remain closed through Friday, May 8th.

