SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is not only facing devastating economic sanctions after his order to invade Ukraine – now even the governing body of taekwondo is taking away his honorary black belt.

World Taekwondo has announced they will no longer recognize an honorary ninth-dan black belt awarded the Russian leader in 2013.

“World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of ‘Peace is More Precious than Triumph’ and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance,” World Taekwondo stated.

World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union also announced they will no longer host events in Russia or its ally, Belarus, and will no longer recognize events that take place there. (The World Taekwondo championships were held in Russia seven years ago.)

They are just two of a number of international sports organizations that have pulled out of the world’s largest country in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Before World Taekwondo made its decision, the International Judo Federation stripped Putin of his title of honorary president.