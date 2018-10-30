Raiders CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announces retirement

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced on Tuesday he is retiring.
Rodgers-Cromartie took to Instagram to make the announcement, saying he was “at peace” with his decision.
“Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!!” he said.
Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL. I played in Super Bowls, pro bowls, n did many more in this leauge. I’m at peace with my decision. Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!! I wanna thank everyone for their support. Never forget MR. Ooouu himself. Yessuh!!!
This is Rodgers-Cromartie’s 11th season in the NFL.
He previously played for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals.
