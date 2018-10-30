Raiders CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announces retirement

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced on Tuesday he is retiring.

Rodgers-Cromartie took to Instagram to make the announcement, saying he was “at peace” with his decision.

“Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!!” he said.

This is Rodgers-Cromartie’s 11th season in the NFL.

He previously played for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals.

