(KRON) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler Tuesday night, the team announced.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” said Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

McDaniels was in his second season as the team’s head coach. Las Vegas has a 3-5 record this season, and the team is coming off a loss to the Lions in Detroit on Monday night.

McDaniels took over as the Raiders’ head coach after a long stint as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator. McDaniels held that position from 2006-2008 and 2012-2021 and won six Super Bowls in New England. He was the Denver Broncos’ head coach in 2009 and 2010. He has a 20-33 career record as an NFL head coach.

The team hired McDaniels one season after previous head coach Jon Gruden resigned due to emails surfacing in which he made offensive comments.

Ziegler also came over from New England, where he was the director of player personnel. The Raiders’ job was his first as a general manager.

ESPN reported that linebackers coach Antonio Pierce would take over as the interim head coach. Pierce played in the NFL from 2001-2009 and has been with the Raiders for the past two seasons.