Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is ready to move on

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media following practice on Saturday to discuss the recent news of the release of wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

Gruden explains the wide receiver is a great guy, but he’s just misundersood.

“We exhausted everything. We tried every way possible to make it work. All I’m gonna say is, it’s disappointing,” Gruden said.

"I'm really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work. … I wish Antonio nothing but the best." pic.twitter.com/eEpi4bv9i1 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

The head coach went on to say he wishes Brown the very best, but it’s time to switch their focus and leave the drama behind.

“Enough is enough. It didn’t work out, it’s time to move on.”

