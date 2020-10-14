Raiders head into Kansas City as 12-point underdogs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most interesting trends in the NFL season so far is that favorites are winning most of the games right now, which means the bettors are winning and sports books are losing. That is because, typically, the bettors like to take the favorites.

“A lot of the games, people are betting the Favorites and big favorites like the Ravens the chiefs and they’re betting the totals over because scoring has just been high for all the entire year,” says Lamarr Mitchell, senior manager of the MGM Race and Sports Book. “I mean, the Packers were scoring an outrageous clip. The Ravens typically the chiefs, they’re betting the month, but we have a guest that’s been just absolutely destroying us. He’s gone 19-0 in the last couple of weeks in the pros. So he’s really beaten us pretty good over the head.”

Which brings us to the Raiders who at last check are 12-point underdogs at Kansas City.

“The Raiders are historically not very good in Kansas City. But right now, no one’s really good at Kansas City,” Mitchell said. “It’s a big number, but believe it or not, we have good two way action on this. With the Raiders being our team now, a lot of people are supporting them, even though the number is very big.”

The bottom line for the Raiders at the Chiefs this weekend is the Raiders need to stop the trend that they’ve had at Kansas City. In fact, they’ve lost seven in a row at Arrowhead.