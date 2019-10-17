Raiders head to Lambeau Field for Week 7

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders (3-2) are headed to Green Bay to take on the Packers (5-1) this Sunday at historic Lambeau Field.

Coming off a bye week the Raiders will see if they can beat the best in the NFC North.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one they’ll need to stop if they want to continue on their winning streak.

The Raiders defense will have to keep the quarterback in the pocket. The moment he steps out of the pocket, is when we see Rodgers at his best.

The two running backs we’ll want to keep an eye on is Packers running back, Aaron Jones and Raiders running back, Josh Jacobs.

(Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Jones currently leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns, while Jacobs has more rushing yards. Jacobs has been averaging 4.9 in rushing yards, compared to Jones 3.9 yards per carry.

Following practice Wednesday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was asked on the importance of the run game.

“As I continue to watch these guys win championships and I continue to watch teams continue to be successful, you have to be a balanced football team. I’ve always taken pride in the run game. When coach Gruden got here, I took it to another level,” Carr explained.

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

With the Packers wide receivers nursing injuries and the Raiders receivers constantly rotating, both teams will rely on their running backs to help generate points.

Oakland is currently a 6.5-point underdog to the Packers. The last time Oakland won in Green Bay was in Sept. 1987.

If the Raiders can keep Rodgers from having as many big plays as possible, force multiple turnovers, control the game offensively and get points on the board fast, this team might be able to pull of an upset.

Oakland will travel Green Bay for the Week 7 match up.