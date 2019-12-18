Raiders Jon Gruden: ‘We got a long way to go, but we’re gonna get there’

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders (6-8) have struggled to find a rhythm as they’ve lost the past four games.

Reporters asked the Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden, what challenges the team faces as they work to find a win.

Gruden explains, “I’m just gonna be honest. We’re building our team.”

“We’ve lost some critical members of our team. We’ve had some tough losses, we felt we played good enough to win on Sunday. We’re building our team. We’re building it with football character. This young class is a big part of our process here and we’re gonna stack another class, next year just like it and we’re gonna do the best we can to win another game. “

As the Silver and Black continue to lose, questions rise if the team will move on from the quarterback, Derek Car.

Gruden stated he doesn’t have any plans to steer away from the QB, but explains something has to change in order for the team to get better.

“He’s done a lot of good things in some touch circumstances… He’s gotta do better, I gotta do better and we gotta do better,” Gruden said.

The head coach knows the work that lies ahead for the organization in order to get where they need to be to win a championship.

“I know what we needed to do when I came here and we’ve had some tough times, but we’ve also made some progress. I’m going to continue to emphasize. The strides that we have made. I’ve said from the very beginning, we got a long way to go but we’re gonna get there,” Gruden said.

