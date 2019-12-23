Live Now
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Chargers

CARSON, CA – DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Oakland Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Derek Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown as the Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders had slim postseason chances coming into the day but losses by Pittsburgh and Tennessee have given them renewed hope.

They need a win over Denver next week and some help for only their second postseason trip since 2003.

Carr also ran for a score as Oakland took control of the game with touchdowns late in the second quarter and midway through the third.

