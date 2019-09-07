Raiders release WR Antonio Brown

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders have released wide receiver Antonio Brown.
This comes after the wide receiver requested to be released via Instagram Saturday morning.
Shortly after, Oakland Raiders announced the release of Antonio Brown.
Let’s recap the past six months.
- Brown suffered frostbite from cryotherapy, forced to miss practice
- Brown refused to practice due to wearing a specific helmet, filed a grievance
- Shortly after the wide receiver threatened to retire
- Brown was fined for missing practice which led to an altercation with general manager, Mike Mayock
- The wide receiver released a video on social media of his conversation with head coach Jon Gruden
- One day later, requested to be released via Instagram
- Hours later, Oakland Raiders released Brown
Moments later with the announcement of Brown’s release NFL Network’s Insider Ian Rapoport , explains why AB was frustrated.
