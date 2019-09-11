Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram tears rotator cuff and labrum ‘likely’ ending season

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders first round draft pick, Johnathan Abram tore his rotator cuff and labrum ‘likely ending his season,’ per Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe.

Raiders Rookie Safety Johnathan Abram tore his Rotator cuff and Labrum in the first quarter of last night’s game. He will have surgery this week…likely ending his season, per source. — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) September 11, 2019

The rookie is seeking a second opinion prior to going through with surgery.

Abram could be placed on IR as a result of the injury.

The safety completed five tackles and one pass breakup against the Denver Broncos Monday night.

Abram was drafted as the 27th overall pick from Mississippi State. The rookie was highlighted on HBO’s Hard Knocks over the summer, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

First time in that full Silver & Black got me feeling special. #RaiderNation #BlackHole ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/pK8uWDlz9F — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) June 13, 2019

The loss of Abram could be a huge blow to the Raiders defense. The defense held the Broncos to a, 24-16 win at home on Monday night.

