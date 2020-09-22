Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs honors Oakland in Vegas home opener

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes the football past defensive end Carl Granderson #96 of the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KRON) – The Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs was the talk of social media Monday night as his cleats pay homage to both the city of Oakland and Las Vegas.

Jacobs showed off the remarkable work on Instagram on Monday before taking on the New Orleans Saints in the team’s home opener.

Sixty years of history in @iAM_JoshJacobs’ cleats tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uxqFJJzPZI — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 21, 2020

Most notable is the phrase, ‘Thank You, Oakland’ on the inside of his left cleat, with the Port of Oakland cranes behind it.

Former owner of the Raiders, Al Davis can be seen on the right shoe with the signature phrase, ‘Just Win, Baby,’ with the torch that sits inside Allegiant Stadium.

The torch a tribute to Davis’ legacy as the Raiders’ long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders’ Commitment to Excellence.

The cleats were designed by artist Luke Dangler.

