Raiders saying goodbye to Oakland

The divorce between Oakland the Raiders got uglier as the team said it is pulling out of the last year of its lease with the Coliseum.

This means Christmas Eve might just be their last game in Oakland.

Team owner Mark Davis has said that if Oakland sued them for leaving to Las Vegas, he would not play in Oakland for the 2019 season.

Oakland is suing not just the Raiders but all NFL owners and the NFL itself, calling of them a cartel bent on not staying in Oakland, but moving, which will get them $378 million that they can split among themselves.

