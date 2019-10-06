Raiders stun Bears in London, 24-21

LONDON (KRON) – When the NFL put out their schedule last season, the hope for this game was to showcase the Oakland Raiders’ top tier offense, verse the Chicago Bears’ No. 1 ranked defense.

Much has changed since then with the Raiders offense as they started the season without Antonio Brown and today three of their receivers were hurt.

The Raiders came together and pulled off the upset beating the Bears, 24-21.

The Raiders started off strong as they jumped out to a 17-0 lead at the half.

The Bears fought back as they battled in the third quarter scoring three touchdowns, making the score 21-17 Bears.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn’t let the score bring him down as he went on to leap over the defense scoring the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, ending the game with a victory.

Raiders acquired Jacobs with the Bears’ first round draft pick as a part of the Khalil Mack trade.

Jacobs proved his spot with 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders go into their bye week with a 3-2 record.

Latest Headlines: