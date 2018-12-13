Raiders take Oakland Coliseum lease ‘off the table’ for 2019 season

The Raiders have officially taken a lease for the Oakland Coliseum “off the table” for the 2019 season, according to Scott McKibben, the executive director of the Coliseum Authority.

This comes after the city of Oakland announced it was suing the team and the NFL over the Raiders’ “illegal move” to Las Vegas.

McKibben tells KRON4 he received an email from Raiders team president Marc Badain saying a lease extension proposal was “off the table.”

A this time, it’s unknown where the Raiders will call home for the 2019 season.

The suit filed Tuesday against the Raiders, the NFL and the other 31 clubs seeks lost revenue, money Oakland taxpayers invested in the Raiders and other costs.

The lawsuit does not ask the court to prevent the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas but asks for damages that will help pay off the approximately $80 million in debt remaining from renovations on the Coliseum.

The city says the defendants violated federal antitrust laws and the league violated its own relocation policies when the teams voted in March 2017 to approve the Raiders’ decision to move to Las Vegas.

Raiders owner Mark Davis called the filing of the lawsuit “meritless and malicious.”

