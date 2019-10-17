Raiders TE Darren Waller signs multi-year contract extension

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders have signed tight end Darren Waller to a multi-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero stated the tight end signed an extension through 2023, expecting to get around $9 million per year.

Unique deal for Waller, who is expected to get around $9 million a year on what will essentially be a three-year extension after the would-be RFA year. Security now as Waller’s remarkable comeback continues. https://t.co/5LFA7jgU0q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2019

Waller, 27, has had a breakout season.

This season Waller set a career high with 37 passes for 359 yards. Quarterback Derek Carr has looked to the tight end as a No. 1 target.

We have signed Darren Waller to a multi-year contract extension.



— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 17, 2019

The tight end was featured this summer in HBO’s, “Hard Knocks.”

On the show the tight end opened up to discuss his troubled past with addiction.

Waller missed the entire 2017 season with the Baltimore Ravens after being suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Waller explained on the show what that time in his life felt like.

“I was getting high, literally, everyday. Whatever I could get my hands on. Like opiates first, like oxy pills, stuff like that. Xanax, Cocaine. Not caring about anything, any kind of consequence, or anything like that.”

Despite the challenges the tight end has faced, Waller has been sober for two years and is ready to continue to be a playmaker for the Oakland Raiders.

After the series ended, Waller received a tremendous amount of support through social media.

In an interview with TMZ Waller explained how he hopes to inspire others by telling his story, “A lot of people reaching out who are relating to my story and that’s the kind of stuff that makes me feel like I’m living with a purpose.”