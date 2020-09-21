Raiders trade Lynn Bowden Jr. to Dolphins for draft pick

by: Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a short tenure in Las Vegas for 3rd-round draft pick Lynn Bowden Jr. The Swiss army knife out of Kentucky has been sent to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

The Raiders also shipped a conditional sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in the deal.

Bowden Jr. was touted as a do-it-all player out of college. He was named the Wildcats’ starting quarterback after a string of injuries during his junior year.

Bowden then set the SEC record for rushing yards in a game with 284 against the Louisville Cardinals during the final game of the regular season.

Bowden was projected to be a running back and kick returner for the Raiders this season, but due to a crowded backfield, he became the odd man out.

