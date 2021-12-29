Remembering Bay Area football legend John Madden

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The sporting world continues to remember Bay Area football legend John Madden.

The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Former De La Salle football coach Bob Ladouceur shared fond memories of Coach Madden.

“He was the man. The iconic person of, and the face, I thought, of football,” Bob Ladouceur said.

Bob Ladouceur took over as head football coach at De La Salle in Concord a year after John Madden retired from coaching in the NFL.

The two met at a banquet several years later and maintained a friendship that lasted 35 years.

Coach Madden took an interest in Ladouceur’s teams that would go on to win the highest school football games in state history.

“I think the strength of our team was our line play and it always has been throughout my career, and he had that keen eye and knew that, and I think he was kind of drawn to our program and liked seeing us play,” Ladouceur said.

Ladouceur, who is retired now living in San Ramon, says on occasion, Coach Madden would watch some of his teams play in person or on film.

The two also caught football games together at Madden’s studio in the East Bay.

“He’s left us so much. I mean, he’s never going to be forgotten. And, when he passed, I felt that what the hall of fame should really do, is put his bust right at the entrance of the national football hall of fame, because that’s where it belongs,” Ladouceur said.