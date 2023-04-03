(KRON) — MLB handed down discipline to Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon after he got into an altercation with an A’s fan Thursday night in Oakland. Rendon was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount.

Video of the incident shows Rendon, 32, grabbing the fan by his shirt and accusing the fan of calling him a “b****.” Video also shows him call the fan a “motherf****r.” Before walking into the clubhouse, Rendon took a swing at the fan with his left arm. He did not connect.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4 that it is investigating the altercation as battery. Rendon declined to comment on the incident when asked about it on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Rendon is appealing his suspension. He will begin serving a suspension when the matter is resolved, MLB said.

In 2022, Rendon was also suspended for five games for his involvement in a brawl with the Seattle Mariners. The All-Star is in the fourth year of a seven-year $245-million contract. He has missed 219 regular season games over the past two seasons due to various injuries.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The Angels are in action Monday night in Seattle. The A’s welcome the Cleveland Guardians to town for a three-game series that begins on Monday.