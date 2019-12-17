Report: 49ers LB Kwon Alexander working towards playoffs

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Could we be seeing the San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander return this season? The 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t ruling it out.

The linebacker was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this season and is six weeks into recovery.

Alexander suffered a pectoral tear during the matchup in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Once a player is placed on IR, the player must sit out for a total of eight weeks and then is eligible to come back. Meaning the linebacker would be cleared to make an appearance as early as playoffs if he was healthy.

Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday, “He can come back. It would be awesome if he could, but it’s a really big injury and that would be down the road. So there would be an outside chance of it, but we haven’t ruled it out.”

Teams are allowed two players to come off Injured Reserve. The 49ers activated Kentavius Street this past weekend, leaving one spot open to use.

Shanahan added, “Kwon is the same as Richard Sherman. Kwon thought he could’ve come back the next week. They’re made of the right stuff. When you think that way, even though it’s your mind sometimes your body will follow. So we won’t rule it out, but it’s a long shot and it’s not anytime soon.”

Teammate Kendrick Bourne posted a video of Alexander working out earlier this week. The linebacker could be seen participating in pass catching drills. Bourne commented, “Kwon said he’s coming back.”

Latest Sports Headlines: