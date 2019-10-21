Report: 49ers looking to trade for wide receiver

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a perfect 6-0 start, but rumors swirl as the National Football League trade deadline approaches.

According to reports, the 49ers are pursing numerous options to trade for a wide receiver. Jason La Confora of CBS Sports explains the team is, ‘aggressively pursing,’ their search.

One receiver they’re looking into acquiring is Cincinnati Bengals, A.J. Green.

Green, 31, is generating interest from multiple teams, but it’s unclear if the Bengals are willing to trade for the receiver.

San Francisco is lacking an established receiver since multiple receivers have been injured. Including Deebo Samuel as he suffers from a groin injury while Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd are both placed on IR.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday following practice he still hopes the answer is in their building. “The guys we have I still think can continue to get better. We’re still holding out hopes to for Jalen and Trent Taylor. That they can heal up and return later this year.”

“Always looking to improve, but I do like the guys we have here.” The gist of Kyle Shanahan’s response when asked about truth to the rumors that the #49ers are in the market for a receiver. pic.twitter.com/QEhzRnXdvU — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) October 21, 2019

If injuries continue to be a factor for the 49ers, one more addition could help quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the pass game come the second half of the season.

San Francisco has to make a move soon with a quick Oct. 29 deadline nearing close.

