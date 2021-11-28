Report: Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter legally changes name

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 22: Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics looks on before during the Celtics home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 22, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, according to a tweet The Athletic’s Shams Charania sent Sunday morning.

Kanter will be his middle name, and Freedom will be his last name.

Charania added that Kanter, a native of Turkey, will become a U.S. citizen on Monday.

Kanter made news earlier in the month by calling out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Twitter for James’ association with Nike. Kanter claimed the sneaker company uses slave labor.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑



Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice



They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so



Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

“(Kanter is) definitely not someone I would give my energy to,” James told reporters after the Lakers’ 130-108 loss to the Celtics on Nov. 19. “He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself.”

Kanter has been outspoken about various social issues, including his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The 29-year-old NBA veteran’s opposition against Erdoğan was so vehement that Kanter didn’t travel with his New York Knicks teammates when they went to London to play the Washington Wizards back in 2019, according to The New York Times. Kanter feared he would be killed in Europe.

Back in 2017, Kanter was detained at an airport in Romania because Turkish authorities canceled his passport. He said it was because of his political views against Erdoğan.

While he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder that year, Kanter said routinely received death threats for criticizing the Turkish government, prompting him to seek an expedited process towards becoming a U.S. citizen.

The reality of becoming an American citizen is set to become true Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.