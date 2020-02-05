Report: Dodgers trade for Mookie Betts

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Blockbuster transaction in Major League Baseball Tuesday night just one week out from spring training and San Francisco Giants fans aren’t going to like this.

Former American League MVP outfielder Mookie Betts has been traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old is one of the top players in the sport, but Boston didn’t want to work out a lucrative long-term deal with the outfielder, so Betts is joining the Dodgers on a one-year deal.

We’ll have to wait and see if Betts ends up signing a contract extension.

According to ESPN, Betts is coming off a season in which he hit .295/.391/.524 and finished eighth in American League MVP voting.

Betts won the 2018 MVP, hitting .346/.438/.640 during the Red Sox’s championship-winning season.

The outfielder joins a stacked power lineup that already includes the reigning MVP Dody Bellinger. The Dodgers also acquired starting pitcher David Price while sending Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox.

