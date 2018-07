Report: Jonas Jerebko to sign with Warriors upon clearing waivers

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) drives past Utah Jazz forward Jonas Jerebko (8) for a score during the Utah Jazz defeat of the Washington Wizards on January 10, 2018 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors upon clearing waivers on Monday, league sources tell ESPN.

Jerebko reportedly has a $4.2 million salary that would need to be guaranteed if he's claimed, according to Adrian Wojnarowki with ESPN.

The Utah Jazz waived Jerebko on Saturday.

