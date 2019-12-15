Report: Madison Bumgarner agrees to 5-year deal with Diamondbacks

(KRON) – Left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner signs a five-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

A source tells Passan, Bumgarner will get $85 million over the course of five years from the Diamondbacks, breaking it down to $17 million per year.

The pitcher chose Arizona as his top prospect and once a five year deal was completed, Madbum was sold.

Bumgarner, 30, has played his entire career with the San Francisco Giants.

The pitcher was an All-Star selection from 2013-16 and helped win San Francisco three World Series titles.

In his career, Bumgarner has a 2.11 ERA in 102.1 playoff innings, winning both NLCS and the World Series MVP awards.

The pitcher finished his last season with a 9-9 record and a 3.90 ERA with 2017 2/3 innings.

