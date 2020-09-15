Report: Mariners-Giants game postponed due to poor air quality

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners game have been postponed due to poor air quality, according to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Alex Pavlovic.

The teams will head to Oracle Park to resume games in San Francisco.

The games are rescheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, times still are to be determined.

The Mariners will be the home team at Oracle Park the next couple of days. Giants say game times are TBD. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 15, 2020

Earlier this week the Settle Mariners took on the Oakland Athletics where the air quality’s conditions were dangerously visible to the viewers from home.

The wildfires burning on the West Coast have caused health hazards to athletes playing in these conditions.

According to the New York Times, at the start of the first game in Seattle on Monday, the A.Q.I. was 220, according to AirNow, and the website reported that the number reached 240 during game play — anything over 200 carries increased health risks for anyone outdoors, with strenuous activity heavily discouraged.

We wouldn't believe it either if it wasn't Ramón #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/albQjN8yTv — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 14, 2020

Monday night the Oakland Athletics’ pitcher Jesus Luzardo commented on the air conditions following their double header, “I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that.”

