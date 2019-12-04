Report: MLB officials expect Madison Bumgarner to get paid at least $100 million

(KRON) – The free-agent pitching market is off to a quick start with the Philadelphia Phillies singing Zack Wheerler for $18 million and the Atlanta Braves taking on Cole Hamels on a one-year $18 million deal. However, there’s one free-agent who has yet to sign, pitcher Madision Bumgarner.

A USA Today reporter, asked Major League Baseball executives what the value was of Madison Bumgarner with all the deals taking place.

Executives say they, “expect him to command at least $100 million in free agency. He’s widely considered the third-best remaining free-agent starter behind Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg.”

Bumgarner, 30, has played his entire career with the San Francisco Giants.

The pitcher was an All-Star selection from 2013-16 and helped win San Francisco three World Series titles.

In his career, Bumgarner has a 2.11 ERA in 102.1 playoff innings, winning both NLCS and the World Series MVP awards.

The pitcher finished his last season with a 9-9 record and a 3.90 ERA with 2017 2/3 innings.

Bumgarner would be happy to stay in San Francisco, but the Giants haven’t shown any signs of keeping him.

San Francisco is currently looking to rebuild their team. Most recently the team declined to tender a 2020 contract offer to Tyler Anderson, Rico Garcia, Kevin Pillar and Joey Rickard.

While agreeing to terms with Alex Dickerson, Wandy Peralta and Donovan Solano on one-year contracts for 2020.

As speculation continues if it’s one thing that’s certain, Bumgarner will get paid.

