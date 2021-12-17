Report: Nets bring back Kyrie Irving as part-time player

FILE – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, in this Thursday, May 6, 2021, file photo. Unable to attend the Brooklyn Nets’ media day, Kyrie Irving asked for privacy Monday when pressed about his vaccination status and availability for home games. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is in the process of returning to the team and making his season debut, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets initially sidelined Irving for not adhering to New York City mandate of being vaccinated against COVID-19 to play at the Barclays Center, but the team will begin by having Irving back for practice in New York.

Reports suggest Irving does not plan on getting vaccinated, therefore making him only available for the Nets’ road games where a vaccine mandate isn’t required to play (other than at the Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco).

The Nets owner, general manager, head coach, and key players were fully supportive of the idea of Irving only playing in road games, according to Wojnarowski.

There is no set day of Irving’s return to playing in an NBA game.