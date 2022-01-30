Report: Patriot Nation coming to Las Vegas with new coach and GM

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 23: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel waits during a timeout during the Detroit Lions game versus the New England Patriots on Sunday September 23, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Las Vegas (KLAS) – The NFL Network is reporting that two key New England Patriots officials will be named general manager and coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Ziegler is the Director of Player Personnel for the Patriots and Josh McDaniel is currently Offensive Coordinator. CBS Sports says Ziegler will be named GM for the Raiders.

Ziegler, 44, has spent the past nine seasons with the Patriots. During that span, New England won three Super Bowls and five AFC championships while becoming the third franchise to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls. Ziegler spent one season in New England as director of player personnel after being elevated from assistant after the 2020 season. He spent three seasons as the team’s director of pro personnel and three years as assistant director of pro scouting.

Before coming to New England, Ziegler spent three seasons inside the Broncos’ scouting department. He previously served as an assistant coach on the high school and college ranks that included a stint at his alma mater, John Carroll, where he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

A prolific receiver/special teams player at John Carroll, Ziegler was college teammates with McDaniels, who is line to possibly become the Raiders’ next head coach. Ziegler is in line to replace Mike Mayock, who was relieved of his duties shortly after the Raiders were defeated by the Bengals in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Official announcement by the Raiders is expected later today or tomorrow.