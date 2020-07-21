Report: Players told NFL preseason games canceled in 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An NFL logo is seen on a goalpost pad before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The NFL preseason has reportedly been canceled, according to the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.

On Tuesday during a conference call, the NFL Players Association told players that there would no be any preseason games in 2020.

In addition to the canceled games, players were told the the union is ‘pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp,’ according to Pelissero.

Check back for more updates as this is developing.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News