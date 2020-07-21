Report: Players told NFL preseason games canceled in 2020

An NFL logo is seen on a goalpost pad before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The NFL preseason has reportedly been canceled, according to the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.

On Tuesday during a conference call, the NFL Players Association told players that there would no be any preseason games in 2020.

Updates from NFLPA call with players tonight:



– No preseason games in 2020

– Union still pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp

– Roster sizes expected to be 80 to start camp

– General agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out

– General agreement on stipend if games lost — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2020

In addition to the canceled games, players were told the the union is ‘pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp,’ according to Pelissero.

Check back for more updates as this is developing.

Latest Stories: