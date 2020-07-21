Report: Players told NFL preseason games canceled in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The NFL preseason has reportedly been canceled, according to the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.
On Tuesday during a conference call, the NFL Players Association told players that there would no be any preseason games in 2020.
In addition to the canceled games, players were told the the union is ‘pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp,’ according to Pelissero.
Check back for more updates as this is developing.
