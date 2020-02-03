Report: Raiders express interest in quarterback Tom Brady

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to go after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn’t re-sign before free agency, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ owner coach Robert Kraft has been open about his desire to keep Brady, but the quarterback has said he is keeping an open mind.

Free agency signing begins March 18 and New England hopes to have a decision made prior to that date.

According to Schefter multiple teams are expected to explore the possibility of signing the quarterback.

While moving to the Raiders might be a surprise to some, Las Vegas has multiple offensive weapons Brady could use to his advantage if the quarterback made the switch.

Former teammate offensive tackle Trent Brown, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Tyrrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow.

Not only would Brady have offensive weapons, but he also has a new home, according to reports.

Earlier this year, the quarterback reportedly purchased a home in Las Vegas.

Will the quarterback leave New England? We will have to wait and see.

However, if Brady returns to the Patriots for his 21st season in 2020, he would tie former Lions kicker Jason Hanson for the longest tenure with a team in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

