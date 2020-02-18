Report: San Francisco Giants to exclude Aubrey Huff from 2010 World Series reunion

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants announced they’ll be celebrating their 10-year reunion of the 2010 World Series Championship, but it will be without their starting first baseman, Aubrey Huff.

According to Steve Berman and Dan Brown of The Athletic, Huff will not be invited due to ‘unacceptable’ tweets.

“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization.” San Francisco Giants

San Francisco explains they appreciate Huff’s contribution to the championship season, but will continue to stand by their decision.

Recently Huff made comments regarding the Giants decision to hire the first female coach in MLB history, Alyssa Nakken.

“Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player. Have fun with that,” Huff said.

Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player. 🙄 Have fun with that @bcraw35 @bbelt9 @BusterPosey — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 17, 2020

Huff has made numerous comments on Twitter regarding political and sports topics sparking negative attention.

According to ESPN, “In January, Huff posted a since-deleted tweet about kidnapping Iranian women so ‘we can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes.’ He later tweeted that his post was a joke.”

Huff played first base and outfield on the team and retired after the 2012 season.

The first baseman says he’s in shock with the decision by the organization.

“Disappointed. If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be having a reunion. But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive bulls–t, that’s fine,” Huff said.

Huff finished his 13-year career in San Francisco.

In 2010 he played in 157 games, hitting .290 with 26 homers with 86 RBIs.

The reunion is scheduled for Aug. 16 against the Colorado Rockies.

Latest Sports Headlines: