SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a basket to pass Wilt Chamberlain as the Golden State Warriors all-time leading scorer during the first quarter of their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 12, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Steph Curry has reportedly agreed on a four-year $215M contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN.

This historic decision makes him the first player to sign two career $200 million-plus deal contracts, his agent, Jeff Austin shared with ESPN.