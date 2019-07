TORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 10: Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bob Myers continues to make sweeping changes to the roster.

On Monday, Damian Jones was sent to Atlanta and on Tuesday, they’ve parted ways with veteran guard Shaun Livingston.

According to reports, the Warriors are waiving the 33-year-old.

Sources: Warriors are waiving guard Shaun Livingston, who is guaranteed $2M of his $7.7M salary for season. Livingston, 33, is determined to continue playing and becomes one more valuable free agent candidate for contenders. He’s won three NBA titles and reached five Finals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2019

For the last five seasons, he’s been a crucial part of the team’s run to the Finals coming off the bench as a spot-up shooter.

The early indication is that he wants to keep playing and may be signed by a contending team.