SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday morning Oakland A’s fans awoke to the news they hoped they’d never hear; the team which has been an integral part of the Bay Area sports fabric since 1968 had secured land for a stadium in Las Vegas. After years of will they or won’t they speculation about the team’s future, including the proposal of a new multi-billion dollar waterfront ballpark complex in the Port of Oakland, the A’s are officially bound for Vegas.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said she was “disappointed” at the decision and accused the team of having not negotiated in good faith. Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bass said “the A’s are not committed to Oakland,” and that “it’s time to move on.”

On social media, fan reaction ranged from sadness to anger.

“I will seriously miss the Oakland Athletics,” wrote Instagram user alexghez26. “Thank you Athletics players for all the wonderful years. RIP Oakland A’s.”

“The bash brothers and watching Henderson steal bases…so so sad,” wrote kittyaf.

“Poor Oakland,” wrote wildcatwrestlers.

“Sad,” wrote another user, alishabeth14.

“Damn Damn Damn! Knew it was coming,” wrote user jemalhigg. “Thanks for the memories…skipping school to see a day game just to see Ricky Henderson steal bases!”

“Damn this depressing,” wrote greenrosettas. “My kiddo is gonna be heartbroken.”

“Cespedes throwing my son a ball while playing left field. Made our day and my son never forgets,” wrote apocoalypse_dood.

User lindamendez9479 was more positive, saying, “I think it’s good they get a fresh start and hopefully turn things around and get free agents to come to Vegas! I’m still gonna be an A’s fan for life! Green & Gold Baby!

The A’s will be the third professional sports franchise to leave the City of Oakland in the past five years, following the departures of the Raiders and the Warriors.