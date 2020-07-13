Rockets guard Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks for a shot as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reaches in during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (KRON) – Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced Monday he tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.

In an Instagram post, Westbrook said he tested positive before the team left for Orlando.

He added that he’s “feeling well” and is quarantined, while also advising others to “take this virus seriously.”

Latest Stories: