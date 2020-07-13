Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks for a shot as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reaches in during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (KRON) – Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced Monday he tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.

In an Instagram post, Westbrook said he tested positive before the team left for Orlando.

He added that he’s “feeling well” and is quarantined, while also advising others to “take this virus seriously.”

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News