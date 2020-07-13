HOUSTON (KRON) – Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced Monday he tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.
In an Instagram post, Westbrook said he tested positive before the team left for Orlando.
He added that he’s “feeling well” and is quarantined, while also advising others to “take this virus seriously.”
Latest Stories:
- Rockets guard Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus
- Body found at Lake Piru where Naya Rivera went missing, sheriff announces
- 100,000 mail-in votes went uncounted in California’s primary
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Inside the NBA bubble
- Hong Kong Disneyland to close again amid new COVID-19 outbreak in China