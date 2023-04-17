(KTXL) —The Sacramento Kings have captured a 2-0 lead in their first round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Behind 24-point performances from Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, the Kings defeated the Warriors 114-106 in Game 2 at the Golden 1 Center on Monday night.

Malik Monk had 18 points off the bench while Kevin Huerter had 15 points and Davion Mitchell added 14. Harrison Barnes had 13 points, giving the Kings six players in double figures.

The Warriors had three 20-point scorers in Steph Curry (game-high 28 points), Andrew Wiggins (22) and Klay Thompson (21)

The Kings struggled to make three-point shots early, going 1-for-12 in the first quarter. They went 5-for-12 from beyond the arc in the second quarter.

After going down 23-17 in the first quarter, the Kings started the second quarter on a 21-8 run in the first 5:16 of the quarter to take a 38-31 lead.

Warriors later went on a 12-4 run, but the half ended with the Kings’ forward Harrison Barnes throwing down a dunk and Domantas Sabonis making two free throws. The Kings went into halftime with a 58-52 lead.

The Kings had their largest lead of the game at 77-64 in the third quarter, which was eventually cut to six points after an 8-0 run from the Warriors. The third quarter ended with the Kings ahead 83-75.

The game got a little heated in the fourth quarter.

With 7:03 to play, Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected after stomping on Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis received a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg.

Sabonis grabbed the Warriors’ forward leg after going for a rebound and falling onto the court.

After Green exited the Golden 1 Center with boos, Steph Curry made the technical free throw to make it a three-point game at 91-88.

The Kings took Game 1 of the series on Saturday night in a game that came down to the end. In front of a roaring crowd at the Golden 1 Center, the Kings defeated the Warriors 126-123 for their first playoff win in 17 years.