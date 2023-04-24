(KTXL) — Wednesday will be an action-packed night for sports fans in Sacramento, as local teams will take on neighboring rivals from the Bay Area.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors at the Golden 1 Center.

•Video Above: Kings Head Coach Mike Brown speaks after Game 4 loss

At Heart Health Park at Cal Expo, the Sacramento Republic FC continues their U.S. Open Cup run against fellow United Soccer League squad Oakland Roots SC.

Both sporting events are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Here is what you need to know about both games happening in the capital city.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

The playoff series between the NBA’s two Northern California teams is heading back to Sacramento with the series tied 2-2.

Game 5 is a pivotal one for the Kings, who look to rebound following two straight losses at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Kings won Games 1 and 2 at the Golden 1 Center for its first 2-0 playoff series lead since 2004, but the defending champion Warriors gained momentum inside their building.

Sacramento fell short in both road games including a heartbreaking 126-125 loss in Game 4.

The Kings will look to gain a 3-2 series lead, as Game 6 will take place at the Chase Center on Friday.

If necessary, a win-or-game home Game 7 will take place at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 29.

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

In another contest between two NorCal squads, the Republic FC will host the Oakland Roots SC in a third-round U.S. Open Cup match against the Oakland Roots SC.

The Republic FC’s previous tournament match was a 5-4 home win over Crossfire Redmond of the National Premier Soccer League on April 5.

The Oakland side is in the third round of the tourney after a 3-1 win over NPSL squad El Farolito on April 4.

This will be the first meeting between the two NorCal squads, who play each other twice a year in league play.

On the Republic FC’s USL scheudule, Sacramento is scheduled to play the Oakland side on May 20 at home and will head to the Bay Area on Sept. 2.

The winner of Wednesday’s Open Cup match will move to the Round of 32, where matches will take place May 9-10.