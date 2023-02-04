MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Saint Mary’s College men’s basketball team needed overtime to defeat rival Gonzaga 78-70 Saturday night at McKeon Pavillion. The No. 18 Gaels (21-4, 10-0) remain in first place in the West Coast Conference standings — ahead of No. 12 Gonzaga (19-5, 8-2).

SMC moves to 10-0 in WCC play for the fourth time in program history. The Gaels, led by guard Aidan Mahaney with 18 points, had four players score double digits. (Full box score can be viewed here.)

The two conference rivals meet again on Feb. 25 in Spokane, Wash.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s split the regular-season series in 2022, but the Bulldogs beat the Gaels in the WCC tournament final in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs are 40-13 all-time against the Gaels.

Last year, the Gaels beat then-No. 1 Gonzaga at home. The fans inside McKeon Pavillion stormed the court following the upset.