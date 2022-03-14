MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – Excitement was buzzing at Saint Mary’s on Monday – The Gaels will be playing this Thursday in March Madness as a 5-seed.

That’s the highest Saint Mary’s has ever ranked in the college basketball tournament.

After a three-year absence, the men’s basketball team is returning to the NCAA tournament.

On Sunday, the Saint Mary’s Gaels men’s basketball team learned that they will be the No. 5 seed in the East Region in the tournament.

The 25-7 Gaels will be facing either Wyoming or Indiana, who play on Tuesday.

The Gaels last trip to the NCAA Tournament was in 2019.

On-campus Monday, students were thrilled to be back in the dance.

The road to the NCAA Championship is a long one that could lead to a rematch with the Dons of USF and maybe an eventual semifinals game against No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

As you might expect, these Gael’s fans are feeling good about the team’s chances.